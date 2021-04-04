ROWLAND, Anita

ROWLAND (Phillips), Anita M.



Age 77, of Miamisburg, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Anita was born in Dayton on March 9, 1944, to the late Robert and Marie (Cline) Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Phil"



Rowland and her brother, Donald Phillips. Anita is survived by her sons, Sean (Jennifer) Rowland, Douglas Rowland and



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 11am at Our Lady of Good Hope, (6 S. 3rd St, Miamisburg, OH 45342). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.


