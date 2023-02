ROWAN, Dennis Patrick "DENNY"



August 27, 1953 - January 7, 2023



69, passed away Jan. 7, in Palm Bay, FL, as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was a graduate of Belmont HS, class of 1971. He is survived by 2 sisters, Bonnie Rowan Meehan of Col. Springs and Wendy Rowan (Joe) of Dayton as well as a number of nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many good friends in Florida.