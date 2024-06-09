Rouster, Phyllis

Rouster (Howard), Phyllis Jean



Phyllis Jean (Howard) Rouster, 87 passed away June 7, 2024 at Spring Hills Assisted Living in Middletown, Ohio. Alongside of her was her husband of 67 years and the caring Day City Hospice team. She was born on March 16, 1937 to the late William and Virginia Howard in Middletown, Ohio.



Phyllis graduated from Monroe High School in 1955 where she was the lead majorette, crowned May Queen, played softball, performed in plays and sang in school choir.



Her career started at the Middletown Journal, then was a mail girl and clerk stenographer at Armco General Offices and played on the Armco softball team.



After a few months of dating, Phyllis said yes to Charlie Rouster and was married on January 19, 1957 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Middletown, Ohio and had the best 67 years of marriage that the whole family strives to mirror.



Their life together included over 40 years with the Model A Club of Cincinnati enjoying trips, parades, and adventures. She had many years in a bowling league at Eastern Lanes with her mom. She worked hard as a homemaker, in her gardens, sewing and cooking for the family, but was in all her glory when the grandbabies came.



Was part of a bridge club for over 50 years and in the church choir at Holy Family Parish. Their joy of antiquing became part of their retirement plans and built their custom dream home. Even though her biggest challenge was keeping up with Charlie, she always kept up and did it with a smile.



She is survived by her husband of 67 years Charles Rouster Sr., her sons Charles Rouster, Jr. (Jamie), William Rouster, and daughters Cheryl Mischkulnig (Scott) and Lora Lietz (Mo). Grandchildren Lori VanWinkle, Peter Rouster (Nicole), Alison Gustin (Travis), Miranda Smith (Cal), Brenna Gingrich (Tyler), Maggie Longtin (Jordan), Daniel Lietz (Kayla), Maxwell Mischkulnig (Megan), Joseph Lietz (Shelby), John Lietz (Mara); her great grandchildren include Kamryn, Connor, Riley, Jaxson, Regan, Eleanor, Garrett, Beckham, Ace, Ajhea, Zoie, Scarlett, Rosie, Aurora and three more great grandchildren on the way this year.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 from 6pm-8pm at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral home and Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 11am at St John's Catholic Church, burial following at Woodside Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com