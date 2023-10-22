Rotterman, Judy A.



Rotterman, Judy A. passed away Sunday, October 15th, 2023 at the age of 64. Judy is survived by her son, Nicholas (Erin) Rado; mother-in-law & best friend, M. Elaine Rotterman; brother, Don (Pam) Neal; 3 grandchildren, Brittney (her favorite person in the world), Nolan, and Maya. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Rotterman; mother, Julia Neal; 3 brothers, Gary, Chuck, and Frank Neal. Judy, a graduate of Chaminade Julianne, had a long career in the semi-conductor field where she ultimately retired in 2018. Judy was a lover of cooking, arts and crafts, reading, sewing, and music. A lifelong Parrot Head, Judy is now eternally with the love of her life, jamming out to Jimmy Buffet, reading a book, and having a drink with her feet up in a lawn chair. A service will be held from 3:30PM  4:00PM on Tuesday the 24th of October at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle-Five Points Rd. Dayton, Ohio 45458. A gathering of friends and family will be held immediately after the service at Geez Grill and Pub, 6061 Far Hills Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45459. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Yorkie Rescue of America. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



