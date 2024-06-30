Roth, Nathaniel L. "Nate"



Nathaniel L. "Nate" Roth, 53, of Havelock, North Carolina and formerly of Springfield, passed away at home on June 12, 2024, following a 14-year battle with heart disease. He was born at Wright Patterson AFB on February 22, 1971, to parents Olive A. Bai-ley and Wayne H. Roth. George L. Sanders stepped up as a father and raised Nate from a young age, along with his sister, Shelley Stump, and brothers, Wayne (Aman-da) Roth and Thomas G. Roth, Sr-Nate's identical twin. Then George added two more children to the family, Lurline Sanders Driscoll and James Robert Walton Sanders. Along with his siblings, Nate is survived by father figure, Jerry Pyles, Sr.; sister, Star Pyles; special aunt, Betty; dear friend, James Cash; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Amy L. Roth; parents, George and Anita Sanders; and brother, Jimbob. Memorial services will be held at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 1002 E. High St Springfield, OH 45505, at 2:00 pm on July 6, 2024, with Pastor Tom Roth, Sr. officiating. Following the memorial, food and fellowship will be served at the VFW back building at 1237 E. Main St. Springfield. All are invited to stay after the meal for Nate's Home Going and Revival Services at 5:00 pm. Baptism will follow the revival. For those who plan to be baptized, please bring towels and a change of clothes. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



