Rossi, Mary Ann



Mary Ann Rossi, 88, of Lebanon, formerly of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at home. She was born in Cincinnati on April 18, 1935, and was adopted at a young age by John and Mary (Polakovich) Swarcz. Mary Ann was a member of the first graduating class of Fenwick High School in 1953, along with her future husband, John "Butch" Rossi. She graduated with a diploma degree in Nursing from Good Samaritan Hospital, where she worked for a number of years. Mary Ann then worked as a school nurse for Middletown City Schools and John XXIII for over 20 years. Her nurturing spirit touched the lives of countless students and colleagues who were fortunate enough to know her. She fondly cherished memories of the students she cared for and for the families she met throughout the years and to this day would ask about their current lives. Mary Ann's life was one of love and devotion. She was a dedicated and loving wife to her husband, Hall of Fame coach, Butch, whom she married in 1961. Family meant everything to Mary Ann. In addition to raising 10 children with Butch, they opened their home to extended family and relatives and cared for them for many years. Her unwaivering faith guided every aspect of Mary Ann's life as she prayed the rosary daily and led an exemplary life which continues to leave a strong impact on her children and grandchildren. She was a long standing member of the Catholic community and an active member of Holy Family Parish. Mary Ann is survived by her children, John M. (Shari) Rossi, Anne (Joseph) Horney, Teresa (Ralph) Steinmetz, Joseph R. Rossi, Peg (Thomas) Lanahan, Elizabeth D. Rossi, Mary K. Joseph, Stephanie (Craig) Withrow, Steve (Melissa) Rossi & Andrea (Andre) Reich; sister, Karen Rosati; 19 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John D. "Butch" Rossi; her parents; grandson, John Brady Rossi; and son-in-law, Eric Joseph. The family extends a deep gratitude to those who have cared for Mary Ann over the years, especially Dr. Omer Hurlburt III, Roslyn Ginter, Touching Hearts at Home and St. Francis De Sales Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 14, 2024 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John XXIII Catholic School, 3806 Manchester Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45042 - OR - The Harkrader-Rossi Scholarship Fund at Bishop Fenwick High School, 4855 State Route 122, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



