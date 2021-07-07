springfield-news-sun logo
ROSS, Thelma

Age 94, passed away at home with family Wednesday, June 30, 2021. She was born October 9, 1926, to the late George Emmitt and Ruth Kirtz in

Richmond, Indiana. She was the youngest of seven children. Thelma graduated from

Richmond Senior High School and attended Richmond

Business College. Afterwards, she went to Washington, D.C. to work for the Federal Government. Thelma married her fiance, William after he returned from active military service in Europe. In 1959, the couple, with their son, Orville, and daughter, Marsha, moved from Richmond, Indiana, to Yellow Springs, Ohio. Thelma worked at Antioch College Library until her retirement. She enjoyed knitting and word search puzzles. Thelma was a faithful, long standing member of First Baptist Church, Yellow Springs. She is survived by her loving daughter, Marsha Anne Williams (Cornelius); three wonderful grandsons, William, Derrick (Sativa), and Sean (Allison); eight great-grandchildren; and many caring, devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Thelma is preceded in death by the love of her life, her

husband of 74 + years, William O. Ross, Jr.; son, William O. Ross III (Paula); parents, George and Ruth; four sisters and three brothers. The Ross family would like to express their

sincere appreciation to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care. A visitation will be held at First Baptist Church, Yellow Springs, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 12:00 noon. Thelma will be laid to rest at Glen Forest Cemetery next to William. Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting


