ROSS, June A.



Age 90 of West Chester, passed away at Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash on Thursday, April 21, 2022. She was born on



November 11, 1931, in Portsmouth, the daughter of the late George and Eunice (Brown) Flagg. June is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Greg) Hering; grandchildren, Sabrina, Jeromy, Jessica, Joshua, Natalie, Chrystal, Ashley, and Mary Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Paige, Lily, J.J., Anthony, and Bentley; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Eddie Ross. A Gathering will be held from 6 pm until 7 pm on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Memorial Service will begin at 7 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home with Dr. Dale French officiating. Condolences may be left for the family at



