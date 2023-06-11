Ross, James

Ross, Sr., James William "Bill"



Age 69, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 16, 2023, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway St., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

