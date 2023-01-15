ROSS, Jack Emer



Went to be with the Lord on January 9, 2023. Born Feb 21, 1924, in Dayton, Ohio, to Emer and Ida Ross. Jack lived a full, faithful life. Jack graduated from Stivers High School, and entered an apprenticeship at NCR. He enlisted in the Army shortly thereafter when the United States entered WWII. He served in the South Pacific Islands throughout the War. Jack remained proud of his services to his country all of his life, and would recount his service activities and travels to his family. He returned home after the War, and took Virginia "Ginny" Lee Smith as his wife. They remained soul mates for 70 wonderful years, making their home in Medway, Ohio, for 56 years. They had three daughters who survive to carry on their legacy: Linda Robertson (Mike), Nancy Behymer (Paul), and Pat Ross, plus Dick Rabe, son-in-law and friend. Four grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren became part of their family tree! Jack lived a devoted, dedicated life. He loved family and enjoyed family gatherings and activities. Summer brought vacation, swimming, and family picnics. Winter saw the family participating in sledding at local parks, and ice skating on the frozen pond at Snyder Park in Springfield. He was a loyal, active member of his church, Sacred Heart in New Carlisle, and then Mary, Help of Christians in Fairborn, where he sang in the choir for 45 years! There he made many memorable friends and memories with the choir. Jack loved music, and would often sing to the family on road trips. He was a dedicated employee at NCR, remaining there for 36 years. After that, Jack took a Dale Carnegie Course, and entered the field of Sales. Due to his extensive background in tools and model making, he was very successful in sales, and loved meeting new people. In their golden years of life, Jack and Ginny sold their Medway home and moved to the Masonic Home in Springfield, Ohio. They lived their remaining years on this campus. The family sincerely thanks the Masonic staff for their years of loving care given to our mom and dad. Jack will be deeply missed by his family. He was a role-model to all who knew him as a man of love, faith, loyalty, integrity, and honor. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, 1-17-2023, in Mary, Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fairborn. The family will receive friends one hour prior to mass in the church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

