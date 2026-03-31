Ross Clark

Clark, Ross P.



94, of Moraine, Ohio, passed on to Heaven on March 28, 2026 in Centerville, Ohio. He was born on July 6, 1931 in Exeter, Virginia. He left Virginia for the first time when he joined the Airforce in 1951 to proudly serve during the Korean conflict. He then moved to Moraine, Ohio in 1961 to be near his brothers and their families. Ross spent most of his adult life driving big rigs. He was a retired Teamster. He was known for his ornery sense of humor and his love for the Lord. Ross is survived by his wife of 69 years, Opal (Lambert), their children Sherry, Robin, and Matthew, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of family members who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents Poe and Millie, his son Tim, son-in-law Stan, his seven older siblings, and many other beloved souls. A visitation and funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 2 at Newcomer of Kettering. Visitation 5 -7 PM. Service 7 PM



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