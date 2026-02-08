Lombard (Uhelsky), Rosemary



Rosemary Lombard (née Uhelsky), age 87, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2026. She was born on November 28, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Michael and Suzanna (Behun) Uhelsky. In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Carl Anthony Lombard; her siblings Andrew (Roseann) Uhelsky, Emery "Jimmy" (Mary Ellen) Uhelsky, and Anne (Andrew) Hohos; and her sister-in-law, Rosa Lombard. Rosemary and Carl enjoyed traveling during the early years of their marriage and were stationed in Germany while Carl served in the United States Army. Upon returning to the United States, they settled in Beavercreek, Ohio, where they welcomed their first son, Carl Michael. Their family continued to grow with the births of Susan, Karen, and Thomas. While raising her children, Rosemary devoted her time to volunteering and creative pursuits. She enjoyed sewing and making ceramics and was an active volunteer with Catholic Social Services and at her children's schools. A devoted Catholic, Rosemary lived her life as a faithful follower of Christ and was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dayton, Ohio. Although she found great joy in raising her family, that joy grew exponentially with the arrival of her grandchildren. Carl Michael and his wife, Martha (Weber), blessed Rosemary and Carl with three granddaughters-Bridget, Olivia, and Audrey. Being grandparents brought them immense happiness. Rosemary lovingly nurtured and cared for the girls before they began school and remained one of their greatest teachers. Through her daily example, she showed them what true love looks like. During the final two years of her life, Rosemary resided at Oak Creek Terrace Nursing Home, where she formed new friendships and enjoyed playing Triominos, Bingo, and Blackjack with her friends Judy and Ingrid. Rosemary was the family sage. If you had a problem, she had a solution. Plumbing trouble? Call Bear Plumbing. Car issues? Voss Toyota-ask for Steve. Need a recipe or cooking advice? Just give her a call. Her guidance was always practical and always given with love. The examples are endless. Rosemary was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. She is now at peace, free from pain, and reunited with her loved ones in Heaven. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 10, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home in Beavercreek, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, February 11, at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Road, Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rosemary's name to the Food Pantry at Immaculate Conception.



