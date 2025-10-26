Rosemarie Marasco

Marasco, Rosemarie



age 82 of Xenia, Ohio, passed away on October 14, 2025. She was a long-time resident of Buffalo, New York and recently 10 Wilmington Place in Dayton, Ohio. The child of the late John and Mary Ratka, Rosemarie spent her childhood on her grandparents' farm. During her lifetime, she dedicated herself to her family and her medical career as a Nurse Practitioner (MSN). Even in her final weeks, Rosemarie's passion for medicine was apparent as she engaged with her nurses on questions and interest about her care. She was also very devoted to St. Joseph's church where she volunteered regularly and enjoyed seeing her friends each week. Rosemarie had many talents and hobbies. She loved to cook, sew, and decorate her homes. She was exceptionally talented in creating stained glass windows, lamps, and art. She also found great joy in gardening. Her gardens were always bursting with color from her prized roses. Anyone who knew Rosemarie also knew about her passion for her cats. She had many over the years with several that were especially dear to her, such as Sarah, John Paul, and Katie. They often joined her on the porch at her home in Xenia to enjoy the view of her gardens and listen to the birds chirping. Rosemarie was predeceased by her husband Joseph M. Marasco. She is survived by her sister, Christine Schmidt, nephew Matthew Schmidt (Darcy), niece Gretchen Reasner (Bill), and their children, Mae and Ben. Rosemarie is also survived by Joe's family, nephew Peter Marasco (Angela), their son Simon, her niece, Joelle Bellocchio (Steve) and their sons Louie and Dominick (Madeline). Rosemarie's family will greet friends on Friday, November 14 from 9:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E. Second St., Dayton, OH 45402, with mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. Rosemarie will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery in Lackawanna, NY. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



