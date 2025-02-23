Rose, Thomas

In Memory of Thomas Michael Rose



Tom was born on February 21,1947 in Arlington, Virginia. He passed away February 25, 2023, in Richmond VA at the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. Tom grew up in Dayton Ohio. He attended Our Lady of Mercy, Chaminade HS ('65) and the University of Dayton ('69) Following graduation he moved to Richmond, Virginia. He furthered his education there attaining a Master of Business Administration from VCU. Tom also had been employed at VCU for 36 years and at retirement was the Director of Financial Operations. At 23, Tom had to have a pacemaker and over his life numerous surgeries for his heart condition. Still, he was able to live an active life. He often said he attributed this to his doctors at VCU who were amazed with his longevity. Tom was an avid golfer. The golf channel was always on. Tom was a 50-year supporter of the Richmond Rugby Football Club. Just prior to his passing the team honored him with their "16th" man award. Tom played a big role in complying our Fitzpatrick and Rose Family genealogy. Thru his efforts the Ohio Fitzpatricks made their pilgrimage to Ireland for a clan gathering and the Ohio Roses to family reunions in Santa Rose CA and Chicago IL. Tom really enjoyed connecting with his former classmates. He made many trips back to Dayton for school reunions. Our brother was thoughtful and generous and saw every day as a gift. He is dearly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Mary Margaret Fitzpatrick Rose and Joseph S. Rose, brother; Captain Joseph Rose Jr; sister; Susan. He is survived by his wife; Mary Ellen, sister; Bonnie George (Fred) brothers; Charlie (Jenny) and John, nephews and nieces; Joe, Chris and Angel George and Amanda and Katrina Rose. Also surviving is our former sister-in-law, (Joe's widow) Marie Nestor.



