X

Rose, Sandra

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Rose, Sandra A. "Sandy"

Sandra Ann Rose passed away on May 9, 2023, at the age of 76 years old. Preceding her in death were her parents Raymond Dale Rose & Annie Bartholonaus Rose and her sister Helen Rose. She is survived by a cousin Shirley Folger. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm at David's Cemetery Chapel (4600 Mad River Rd., Kettering, OH 45429). Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 pm. Sandy will be laid to rest in David's Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Mounts, Bryan
2
Dale, Lois
3
Hanby, Virginia
4
Newkirk, Erin
5
Kessler, Kenneth
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top