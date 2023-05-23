Rose, Rhonda Baker

Baker Rose, Rhonda Sue



went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2023, after a heroic battle with cancer. She was born on April 1, 1955, to Robert E. and Patricia A. (Logsdon) Baker. She graduated from Fairfield High School in 1973 and Miami University in 1977. Rhonda was a teacher at Cincinnati Christian Schools before staying home to raise the joys of her life, her three children Lindsey (Mike) Himmler, Justin Rose and Zachary (Emily) Rose. Later, she continued to work with children and young people and was a smiling face at Princeton City Schools and Miami University. Rhonda had a deep Christian faith, volunteering in children's and women's ministries and serving God with music. She was known for her beautiful alto voice, singing in church and traveling with choirs. She was never far from a Wendy's iced tea or a good book. There was no one better to sit with and talk over a problem, and her kindness and sense of humor will be deeply missed. Rhonda was preceded in death by her father. She leaves behind her mother, children, beloved grandchildren Westley, Evelyn, Ilse and Milo Himmler, sister Lisa (Kevin) Bowman, and many other wonderful friends and family. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Bobby Mills officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Donate Life America, Crosspointe International or Operation Serve International. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

