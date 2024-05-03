Rose, Judy Ann



Judy Ann Rose, a kind and loving soul, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2024, in her hometown of Springfield, Ohio. Born on September 15, 1957, Judy brought joy and warmth to all who were fortunate enough to know her. Throughout her life, Judy dedicated many years to working at Olan Mills. Known for her unwavering kindness, Judy was always willing to give her last dime to others, even when she had little for herself. Her caring nature extended not only to her cherished family but also to friends and strangers alike. Judy's vibrant personality shone brightly in every interaction. She never harbored a negative thought or uttered an ill word about anyone. Her infectious smile could light up any room, bringing comfort and solace to those around her. An avid book reader, talented crocheter, and puzzle enthusiast, Judy's hobbies reflected her nurturing spirit as she always doted on her nieces and nephews, showering them with love and affection. Judy leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion that will be forever cherished by her surviving siblings: Patsy (Jay) Jones, Sharon (Jim) Montico, John (Randi) Rose, and Jeff Rose. She was preceded in death by her parents Gene and Polly Rose and sister-in-law Beckie Rose. Additionally, Judy is survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored beyond measure. Viewing will be held at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center in Springfield on May 3, 2024, from 4-5pm. A Celebration of Life will begin at 5pm also at the funeral home with Pastor James Baldwin officiating. Entombment will take place on Saturday, May 4th at the Rose Hill Burial Park in Springfield at 11am. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



