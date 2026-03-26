Rose Bolton

Bolton, Rose L.



age 83, Dayton, Ohio, departed this life on March 20, 2026. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Alexander W. & Marion C. Roberts. Rose retired from Montgomery County Auditor's Office in 2007 after 25 years of dedicated service, where she served as a supervisor of the Personal Property Tax Division. Also a devoted member of the Phillips Temple Church in Trotwood, Ohio where she participated in the Women's Missionary Society South Circle Group. Known for her contagious smile and warm spirit, Rose left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She enjoyed shopping, entertaining close friends and family, and cherishing the visits of loved ones. Rose is survived by her children, Carl R. Bolton II, and Chimene (Chae) Harris; her grandchildren, Cherrelle Harris, Chae (Jeniliz) Harris, Arielle Bolton, Leela Bolton; and great-grandchild, Avianna Nunez; sisters, Marianne E. (Earl) Johnson, Linda R. Dixon; brothers, Alexander W. Roberts, Edwin A. Roberts. The Celebration of Life service will be held 11 AM, Monday, March 30, 2026, at Phillips Temple Church. Visitation beginning at 10 AM. Rose will be deeply missed and forever cherished by all who knew and loved her. HHRoberts.com



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