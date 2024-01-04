ROSE, Beckie K.



BECKIE K. ROSE, age 66, of Springfield, left this earth to be with her father God on January 2, 2024. She was born on January 26, 1957 in Springfield, the daughter of Leland and Evelyn (Jacks) Wade.



Beckie leaves behind, in her words, the best husband ever, Jeff Rose; daughters, Heidi (Noah) Link, Rachel (Stephen) Cloud, Mandy (Dustin) Neely, Kristen (Chuck) Taulbee and Amber Rose; son, Brandon Rose; grandchildren, Libby, Kyleigh, Lincoln, Ryin, Skylar, Bub, Chelsee, Taya and Aiden; one great-grandchild, Corey; sister, Evelyn Sue Grashel, along with several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Beckie is reunited with her siblings Lula McCarter, Leanna Harris and Alonzo Wade.



Beckie worked as a Microbiology Lab Technician for the State of Ohio. In her free time, she enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and reading. Beckie was very creative and found joy in art, sewing, cross-stitch and making clothing, including baby bonnets for preemie babies. Beckie was blessed to have several close, lifelong friends, whose children and grandchildren she loved as her own.



Beckie's family would like to extend a special thank you to Amanda Jacks for providing excellent home healthcare and being an excellent friend to her as well as Cherish Hospice for the loving care they provided on her final journey.







Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, January 5, 2024 from 10:30 to 11:30 in THE LANDING AT LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Beckie's life will begin at 11:30. A private family entombment will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park at a later date. Her family requests casual attire to her celebration of life.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





