Rose, Anthony Michael "Tony"



Anthony Michael Rose, "Tony," age 52 of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023. He was born March 3, 1971 in Dayton, Ohio. Tony is survived by his parents, Phyllis and Jerry Rose; brother, Sean Rose (Denise Lewis); uncles, Tim (Kim) Sease and Don (Angie) Rose; aunts, Kathy (Dennis) Puckett and Lois Presley (Jim Thompson); as well as numerous cousins and many friends. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Honey Sease; and his beloved dog, Blitz. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). A Celebration of Life will begin at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Paw Patrol in Dayton (www.pawpatroldayton.com). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com