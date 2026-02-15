Rosa Scott

Photo of Rosa Scott

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Rosa Scott
Obituaries
7 hours ago
X

SCOTT, Rosa

Age 81 of Dallas, GA departed this life Feb. 1, 2026 in Carrollton, GA. The St. Petersburg, FL native lived in Dayton, OH for many years. Survived by many loving family and friends. Funeral Service 12 PM, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. The family will receive friends at 11 AM. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Eric Beckman
2
Jr Carroll
3
Phyllis Johns
4
Odesia Kelley
5
Jonie Collins