Rory Parrish

Photo of Rory Parrish

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Rory Parrish
Obituaries
6 hours ago
X

Parrish, Rory

age 63, departed this life on Monday, November 3, 2025, in Dayton, OH. He is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 12 PM. Service to follow 1 PM, on Monday, November 17, 2025 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc., 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Natalie Anthony
2
Alfred Chambers
3
Clifford Eberly
4
Annetta Henry
5
Betty Brady