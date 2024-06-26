Roof, Wanda



She met her husband of 68 years, Ben, in high school. They had their first date on Christmas Eve and married several years later after Ben returned from deployment in the Korean War. The two of them were inseparable until his death in 2019, often found organizing their beloved home or puttering around in the garden.



Wanda took pride in home-making, building miniatures, and collecting antique spoons and kitchenware. A life-long learner, Wanda also enjoyed literature and poetry. She was proud of the library she curated.



She's survived by her step-brother Raymond Brown; son-in-law Greg Botos; grandchildren Lisa, Brian (Laura Beth) and Amy (Andrew); and two great-grandchildren. She's preceded in death by her husband, Benneville; her children, Becky Botos and David Roof; and her mother, Myrtle Perry.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christian Village Communities https://christianvillages.org/donate/



"And the song, from beginning to end,



I found again in the heart of a friend."



-Henry Wadsworth Longfellow



