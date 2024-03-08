Ronicker, Samuel

Ronicker, Samuel R.

Dr. Samuel Richard Ronicker, 61, of St. Paris passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in the Ohio State University Medical Center. Visitation will be held from 2  4 PM on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in the First Baptist Church, St. Paris, Ohio. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM in the Church with Pastor Jeremy Spence officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Samuel's honor to Operation Rebirth, 1638 Apple Rd, St Paris, OH 43072. Arrangements are entrusted to ATKINS, SHIVELY & VERNON Funeral Home.

