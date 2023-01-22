RONEMUS, Nancy

RONEMUS (Baylor),



Nancy



Passed on January 13, 2023. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on June 25, 1930, the only child of Marjorie Heaume Baylor and Paul Baylor. She was married to Thor G. Ronemus for 29 years and had four boys, Eric (Anne Uzzell, son, Christopher, daughter, Brianna), Mike (Kim Ronemus, Susan Lanzetta, son, Charlie, daughter, Charlotte, daughter, Georgia), Andy (Tracie Ronemus, son, Baylor, daughter, Drew), and Kyle (Amby Chance Ronemus, son Chance, son Thor). After Thor and Nancy divorced, they remained best friends, often sharing a Sunday morning coffee together. Nancy was a spirited 5'2"redhead who loved people. Her grandfather built and ran the Heaume Hotel and Hangar Restaurant in Springfield. Growing up during the Depression, Nancy spent her youth living in the hotel, and also on her uncle's farm in Enon. She often said she was raised by the merchants of downtown Springfield, roller skating from store to store. From her time living on the farm, she learned to care for and ride horses, milk cows and shear sheep. Farm life also taught her how to garden, skills practiced throughout her life, producing amazing flowers and vegetables every summer. Thor and Nancy spent their honeymoon at Camp Kooch-I-ching, a wilderness canoe camp on the Minnesota/Canadian border. She often said that was one of the best summers of her life. She learned to play tennis in her 30s and became one of the best women players in the Springfield area. She could slalom water ski and snow ski nearly any slope, not fast, but rarely, if ever, falling. She loved to spend her free time reading and doing puzzles and of course, watching Jeopardy. She studied and became an expert in antiques, especially old toys, selling her items to collectors far and wide. She was also active in the Junior Service League, Springfield Orchestra, Springfield Summer Arts Festival, Master Gardeners Club, and 4H. She loved to dance with her boys to Motown tunes. She was also a great cook, who, somehow, managed to keep four boys fed. She loved dogs, especially basset hounds and bloodhounds. Many Springfield drivers waited for Ruby, Pearl, Sapphire, or Alice to slowly cross Home Road. She also loved nature and worshipped the sun. Nancy was a dear friend to many, and a treasure to her family. Her smile warmed all who were fortunate enough to be in her presence and that smile shone particularly brightly on her grandkids and two great-grandkids. She will be greatly missed. She requested any gifts be sent to Tecumseh Land Trust in Yellow Springs. A celebration of her life will be held in Springfield on June 24th. Inurnment will take place in the Ferncliff Cemetery.



