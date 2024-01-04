Rondeau, Rita

Rondeau (Arel), Rita



Rita Rondeau, age 88, passed away at her home Saturday, December 30, 2023. She was born in Lowell, MA in 1935, the daughter of Leon and Lorraine (Dufresne) Arel. She is preceded in death by her first born Roger (Mary Ann) Rondeau of Famersville, Ohio, brother Leon, and sisters Millie, Agnes, Marian and Marcelle. Rita is survived by her husband and soul mate of 67 years, Roger; sisters Terry, Barbara, Doris, Dianne, Lorraine and Mary; brothers Richard and Raymond. Rita's living children are daughters Jeannie (Chuck) Mattingly of Centerville, OH, Julie (Red) Salley of Dayton, OH, son Kenneth (Lisa) Rondeau of New Carlisle, OH and Lisa (Pat) Oliss of Oakwood, OH. Grandchildren include (Jeannie's) Nicole, Tony and Staci; (Julie's) Danielle and Amy; (Ken's) Calvin, Emma and Sadie; and (Lisa's) Rita, Liam, Terry and Mick. Sixteen great-grandchildren, includes three sets of twins. As the second of 14 children, Rita's nurturing instinct in the care of her younger siblings was a prelude to the selfless devotion she would apply in the upbringing of her own children. As a homemaker and stay-at-home mom she always put the needs of her family before her own. She dedicated her life to caring for her 5 children and husband and created an atmosphere of warmth and intimacy. The care she provided to her children and grandchildren helped guide them through difficult times and prepared them to pass out the compassion, kindness and generosity learned at home. Outgrown by all her children (and grandchildren), Rita had to overcome good natured needling, especially about her small 4'10" stature - that she was the last person to know when it was raining. She was a small lady with a big heart. She left us peacefully and in her own home, in her favorite chair, beside the person she loved the most. Even after death her giving spirit will live on as she donated her body to the Wright State University Anatomical Program. We thank God for his gift of her 88 years with us. It would be her wishes that any donations be sent to Hospice of Dayton in lieu of flowers. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends, Saturday, December 6, 2024 at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton - Xenia Road, Beavercreek starting at 10:00 am, followed by a memorial service at 12:00 noon. To leave a message or share a special memory of Rita with her family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com