Ronald Riley

Riley, Ronald G.



Ronald G. Riley, a beloved pastor and community pillar, peacefully went home to meet his Lord and Savior on December 6, 2025, leaving behind a rich legacy of faith and service. He was born on December 27, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio. Ronald's dedication to his calling began soon after he completed his education at Central Bible Institute, from which he graduated in 1957. His pastoral journey led him to Urichsville, Ohio, where he pastored a church until 1963. Following this, he was ordained by the Assembly of God and founded the Abundant Life Church on September 6, 1964. He faithfully led this congregation until his retirement in 2001, during which time he inspired countless individuals to deepen their relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. Beyond his pastoral duties, Ronald's interests enriched his life and those around him. He found joy in gospel quartet music and often met friends at McDonald's for coffee, where laughter filled the air. Known for his repertoire of dad jokes, he embraced humor and fostered connections through joy. Additionally, he cherished his extensive Laurel and Hardy collection, which reflected his passion for classic comedy. Ronald was sustained in love by his family. He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (William) Whittaker and Jodi (Dante) Hocker, along with his grandchildren: Caitlin (Jacob) Mershon, Riley Whittaker, Ryan (Mara) Castle, Brent (Rhian) Castle, and Breana Hocker. He also leaves behind several great-grandchildren, whose lives he touched with warmth and wisdom. Ronald is further survived by his sister, Linda Bowser, and his sister-in-law, Cheryl Qualls. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 66 years, Rita Mae Riley, who passed away on February 18, 2024, as well as his daughter, Ronda Castle; his parents, Harry G. Riley and Margaret E. (Trimble) Riley, and his brothers, Jack Riley and Gerald Riley. Visitation will take place on December 11, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM, followed by a funeral service at 1:30 PM, at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center. He will be laid to rest beside his late wife, Rita at Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



