Ronald McGriff

Ronald L. "Ron" McGriff, 82, of Miamisburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, after some lengthy health battles. Friends may gather for a Celebration of Life from 11 AM - 12:30 PM on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A service will follow at 12:30 PM at the funeral home. Please visit www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com to share condolences with the family.

