Ronald Jenkins

Ronald Lee Jenkins, 90, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Sunday morning, March 1, 2026. He was born in Lawrence County, Ohio on May 31, 1935, the son of the late Austin and Cordelia (Melvin) Jenkins.



Ron worked as a machine repairman at International Harvester for over 40 years. He was a licensed pilot for nearly 60 years traveling to Lake Erie even though his wife, Aronia was not fond of flying. They also had a home at Lake Okeechobee, Florida. Ron loved fishing, wood carving, flying, and spending time with his family.



He is survived by his children, Nona (Steve) Cooper, Lon (Dorene) Jenkins and Lyle Jenkins; seven grandchildren, Amanda (Rob) Nash, Lindsay (Chris) Foss, Cameron Cooper, Trent Jenkins, Colin Jenkins, Jerid Jenkins, and Mikayla Jenkins; eight great grandchildren, Grayson and Haddie Foss, Scarlett Nash, Eli Jenkins, Bryson Jenkins, Caylee Jenkins, Conlon Jenkins, and A-Jae Timmons; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Aronia Geneva (Chamberlin) Jenkins in 2022; a son, Eric Jenkins in 1996; grandson, Ryan Jenkins; and brother, Austin Jenkins Jr.



Ron's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with her nephew, Raymond Chamberlin presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





