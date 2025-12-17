Ronald Fleenor

Fleenor, Ronald Ray



Ronald Ray Fleenor, age 84 of Vandalia, passed away Sunday, December 14, 2025, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in Rock Lick, Virginia on January 29, 1941, the son of Harold P. & Estelle (Phillips) Fleenor. He and his wife, Elsie, ran a cleaning service for many years, he drove a coal truck, and done many different jobs over the years. He loved God and his church and Elsie and him served the Lord for many years. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elsie S. (Martin) Fleenor; children Rhonda Fleenor-Stanaford, Mark (Dennis) Fleenor and Tim (Merideth) Fleenor; grandchildren Christine, Anthony (Stacy), Johathon, Collin, Alec, Kylee and Marianne; great grandchildren Sammy, Vivienne, Makayla, Riley and Grayson; great-great granddaughter Zuri; brothers Verlynne Fleenor and Roger Fleenor; sister Caroline "Cricket" Fleenor; special lifelong friends Danny & Nancy Jenkins and daughters and Henry & Diane Prior; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Talena Dorton; son-in-law Enoch Stanaford; brothers Gene, Gerald, Kenneth Fleenor; sisters Barbara Barnette and Phyllis Disney. Ron was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, December 22, 2025, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N., Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Rons' memory to the Redemption Christian Tabernacle, 11780 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





