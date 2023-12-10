Ronald, Filburn L



Filburn, Ronald L., age 86 was escorted by the Holy Spirit to his eternal dwelling place on November 29, 2023. Ron was born in Dayton, OH on October 16, 1937, was a parishioner of St. Anthony Catholic Church, and graduated from Chaminade High School in 1956. Ron entered the U.S. Navy and served as a Court Reporter for the Admirals' Fleet in the Atlantic Ocean. Ron attended the University of Dayton and Miami Jacobs Business College, becoming a lifelong basketball season ticketholder and supporter of University of Dayton athletics. During his time in college, he met "the love of his life" Sarah Kraft while she was enrolled at St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Dayton, OH. Ron and Sarah married on June 1, 1963 and continued to reside in Dayton, where they raised their three children, two sons and one daughter. Ron and Sarah recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Ron retired in 1997 from Chemineer, Inc. in Dayton, OH after 31 years. Ron and Sarah enjoyed vacationing with their family, traveling around the world during their lifetime together, but Ron held a special place in his heart for all of his many Disney World vacations with his eight grandchildren. For decades, Ron had active involvement in Daymet Credit Union, St. Henry Parish, and was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus as a 4th degree Knight. Ron was preceded in death by his parents Thurman Leo and Mary Catherine (Bucklew) Filburn. He is survived by his wife, Sarah, their three children, son Mark (Maureen) and his grandchildren Lauren and Jack, daughter Karin (Russell) Dorsten and his grandchildren Nick and Alyson, son Brian Filburn and his grandchildren Alexis, AJ, Avery, and Ashley. Ron is survived by his sister Janet (Filburn) Boehmer and preceded in death by his sister Marcia (Filburn) Wiles. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Ronald & Sarah Filburn Scholarship Fund at the University of Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 am Friday December 22 at St. Henry Church. The family will receive friends Friday, December 22 from 9:00-10:00 am at the St. Henry Parish Activity Center. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.



