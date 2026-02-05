Ronald Duckson

Duckson, Ronald E. "Ron"



Duckson, Ronald E age 91 of Kettering, passed away January 30, 2026. Ron was born January 28, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio. Ron graduated from Patterson Co-Op High School in 1953. He completed tool making and die apprenticeships at Frigidaire after high school. He then became a partner in Becker's TV on Wayne Avenue. In 1970 he entered the life insurance business as a salesman and earned a Chartered Life Underwriter degree. Ron went into business for himself in 1973 when he started Ron Duckson Security Systems, Inc. Ron Duckson Security Systems, Inc. was a successful alarm company until it sold in 2022 to Shiver Security. Ron and his wife Nancy also worked for 25 years as part-time AAA tour directors. Ron was an active member of St. John's United Church of Christ. He served as president of the Kettering Holiday at Home in 1979 and the president of the Kettering Oakwood Chamber of Commerce. His favorite past times included traveling and wintering in Orlando, Florida, where many enjoyable hours were spent at the Walt Disney Parks and Universal Studios. Visitation will be held Friday, February 6 from 10:30-12:00 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering. Funeral services will follow at 12:00. In honor of Ron, contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 515 E. Third St. Dayton OH 45402.



