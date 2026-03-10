Ronald Davis

Davis, Ronald L.



Ronald Lee Davis, 82, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, February 27, 2026 at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. He was born in Fourseam, Kentucky on June 24, 1943 the only son of parents, Clyde and Geneva (Slyger) Davis. Ron had worked as a realtor for 52 years, retiring from Coldwell Banker, Middletown in 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during Vietnam. Ron was always a "handy" guy to have around. If something needed built, he could build it and if something needed fixed, he could fix it. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Middletown, a member of Madison Lions Club and had formerly served as president of the Middletown Board of Realtors. In his spare time, Ron was an avid golfer and a devoted Kentucky Wildcats fan. Above all else, Ron loved his family and he will be greatly missed by his wife, Mary A. (Barber) Davis; son, Ronald (Hope) Davis II; daughter, Michelle (James) Rogers sister, Louise Caroll; and four grandchildren, Alexandra C. Davis, Aaron R. Davis, Davis D. Rogers and Dacey A. Rogers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 sisters. Memorial Service will be Saturday, March 14, 2026 at12:00 noon at Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Jon Graft officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to March of Dimes, P.O. Box 5141, Boone, IA 50950 or online at marchofdimes.org - OR - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 - OR - a charity of donor's choice. Please sign the guestbook at SpauldingFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com