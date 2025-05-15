Romer, Vera

Romer (Davidson), Vera Margaret



Vera Margaret Romer, 78 of Hamilton passed away, Thursday May 8, 2025. Vera was born March 6, 1947 in Anderson Township, Ohio to the late Lloyd D. and Fern (Sharp) Davidson. Also preceding her in death are her grandson Cody Romer, brother Lloyd Kenneth Davidson. Vera's memory will be cherished by her beloved husband of 62 years, Kenneth B. Romer, children Kenneth Dean (Melissa) Romer, Randall Scott Romer, Kelly (Craig) Romer Armstrong; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter. Vera's family will receive friends at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Saturday May 17, 2025 starting at 10:00 am, followed by funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. To share a memory of Vera with her family, please visit: www.rosehillfunerals.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com