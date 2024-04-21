Romer, Gregory Joseph



Greg Romer, age 65 of Tampa, Florida passed away April 11, after a challenging two-year journey with cancer. Greg was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 24, 1958, to Dan and Marcia Romer and was the fourth of seven children. He grew up in Dayton, Ohio and earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Dayton.



Greg relocated to Tampa Florida in the late 1980's. His incredible work ethic led to a successful 34-year career with Smiths Medical. He was highly respected and earned multiple accolades for sales excellence.



In 2010, Greg found the love of his life marrying Sandy Miller and was honored to become a father to her daughter Erin. Greg's greatest gift in life was the love he received from Sandy, who tirelessly and selflessly cared for him in the most challenging of circumstances.



He had an unwavering love of family and never lost his love for Ohio. His return to Lake Lakengren for "Brothers and Sisters Weekend" was a cherished event.



Greg's ability to make friends was second to none as he never met a stranger. He welcomed all with his infectious smile and genuine interest in others. While this incredibly strong man lived with cancer, he was always asking, "How are you?" So many friends have left heartfelt messages filled with love for Greg and stories about how he touched their lives. Greg had a sensitive heart.



Greg had a deep-seated passion for sports. He was competitive at basketball, tennis, racquetball, skiing, and especially golf. He was so proud of his two holes-in-one at his home course, Hunter's Green. Watching the Masters was an annual ritual and the donning of the Green Jacket often led to tears. He competed against his siblings, friends, uncles, and anyone willing to take his bet. He enjoyed watching all sports but was an especially faithful fan of the Dayton Flyers.



Greg left behind his amazing wife Sandy, his incredibly talented stepdaughter Erin, his beloved fur-baby Dexter, and loving siblings; Bill Romer (Georgia), Doug Romer (Nan), Jenny Scherrbaum (Joe), Mark Romer (Anne), Maria Redman, Todd Romer, and a large extended family.



This Dayton Flyer is flying high now. Greg was surrounded by love and listening to "Augusta," the Masters golf tournament theme song when he took his last breath. Greg, may all your jackets be green and every shot in heaven be a hole-in-one.



A celebration of life will take place at a later date in Dayton, Ohio. Family and friends are welcome to pay tribute by donating to LifePath Hospice, (https://www.chaptershealth.org/foundation/lifepathhospice-donation) which provided Greg with compassionate, loving care at Melech Hospice House in his final days.



