ROLLINS-JOHNSON, Lolita T.



Lolita T. Rollins-Johnson born March 14, 1972, in Dayton, OH, passed away on July 24, 2022, at the age of 50. Funeral services will be Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Gateway Cathedral, 5501 Olive Rd., Trotwood, OH 45426. The family will receive friends from 12pm until time of service 1pm. Interment will follow at West Memory Gardens. Professional Services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton, OH.

