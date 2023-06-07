Rollins, Danny L. "Dad Danny"



Danny Lynn "Dad Danny" Rollins, 55, of Springfield, passed away June 3, 2023 in his home. He was born on January 5, 1968 in Xenia, OH. Danny loved being outdoors. Survivors include his mother, Sue Lynn (Goode) White; significant other, Missy Creachbaum; children, Ashley, Michael, Jayden; stepchildren, Hershall, Karisma, and Dale; many adopted children who considered him "Dad"; and an enormous family of brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins who he loved. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Rollins, Jr.; stepfather, Richard White; sister, Dawn Frost; and two aunts, Alice and Ilene. Per his wishes, Danny will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, June 11 at Moorefield Park starting at 10:00 a.m. The family plans to make it an all-day celebration. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

