ROLLER, Betty E.



93, of Springfield passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, September 3, 2022. She was born June 5, 1929, in Springfield to the late Hiram and Esther (Kramer) Von Huben. She was a 1947 graduate of Springfield High School. Betty retired 2007 from Tecumseh Local Schools as a Bus Driver. Her and husband volunteered for over 50 years at the concession stand at Tecumseh High School, which now bears their name. She was a long-time member of the Tecumseh Athletic Boosters. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved going out to eat. She is survived by her children, Carla (Mike) Allender, Betty Berkshire, Lu Ann Wolfe, Jill Roller; grandchildren, Dawn and Kara Wellman, Christie Wiley, Josh and Carmen Wolfe, Sara, Matt and Holly Erbaugh; great-grandchildren, John Erbaugh, Christopher Shamy, CJ Hale, Patrick and Kaylynne Hilderbrand, Sarah and Maggie Wiley; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Carl Roller; daughters, Saundra Wellman and Rhonda Erbaugh; grandchildren Tracy Erbaugh and Howie Berkshire; and two sisters, Delores and Corrine. Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 14th at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home from 6pm-8pm. The funeral service will be held the next day at 11am in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Donnelsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tecumseh Athletic Boosters. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



