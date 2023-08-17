Rogers, Joyce

Rogers (Spence ), Joyce L



Joyce L. Rogers (nee Spence), of Middletown, passed away August 13, 2023, age 88. Born January 20, 1935 in Middletown, OH to Foy and Edna (nee Harp) Spence. Beloved wife of the late Donald Ray Johnson and Ray Rogers; devoted mother of Robert (Carol) Johnson and the late James Johnson; loving grandmother of Jade Johnson, Erica Johnson, Matthew (Ashley) Johnson, and Christopher Johnson; great-grandmother of 8. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM with Pastor Lamar Ferrell officiating at Woodside Cemetery. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for the full obituary.



