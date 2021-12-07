springfield-news-sun logo
ROGERS, Dana

Age 95, of Fairfield, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021. She was born in Whitesburg, KY, on July 16, 1926, the

daughter of Willie and Nancy

(Hampton) Raleigh. She was a cafeteria worker at Fairfield High School before her retirement. A devoted mother, she is survived by her children, Alton Rogers, Louise Fields, Shirley (John) Robbins; Ken Rogers and daughter-in-law, Carol Rogers; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great- grandchildren and other family members. Dana was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Alton Rogers, her son, Ron Rogers and granddaughter, Kerrie Fisse. Visitation will be at the Colligan Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Funeral Service will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be directed to www.colliganfuneralhome.com.

