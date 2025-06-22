Roediger, Richard M. "Dick"



Richard Merrill Roediger, age 91, of Clayton passed away peacefully on Thursday, June19, 2025. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 2, 1933, to Louetta (Fetters) and Harry Roediger. Dick grew up in Dayton with his big brother, Bob, and younger brother, Jim. The family later moved to Troy in his sophomore year of High School. He graduated from Troy High School in 1951. He knew from a young age he wanted to be an architect and attended the University of Cincinnati on a G.I. Bill proudly serving in the U.S. Air Force and the Air Force Reserves, graduating with his architecture degree in 1957. While at U.C., he was involved in Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and met the love of his life, Johanna Stinemetz, a lovely Christ Hospital nursing student. They met on a blind date and were married nine months later. They were married for more than 62 years when she passed in 2019. Once they completed their time in the Air Force, they moved to Dayton in 1960, settling in the small young family community of Trotwood, where they raised their four boys and made many of the best friends of their lives. Dick started a career at Wilber Wurst Architecture and then transitioned to Lorenz & Williams Architecture (LWC); where he spent 53 years. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects, retiring at the age of 83. At one point, he was the oldest working architect in the Dayton Region. He worked on major projects including Winters Tower, NCR World Headquarters, the renovations of the Victoria Theatre, and the Old Post Office, and many Kettering Hospital facilities, among others; including the Colossus Roller Coaster in California, which at one time was the largest wooden roller coaster in the world. He had the opportunity to partner of with world-renowned architect I.M Pei on the iconic building in downtown Dayton. His career also provided him with the opportunity to give back to his community. He served on many boards, including the Victoria Theatre Association, Red Cross, United Way, United Theological Seminary, Trotwood United Church of Christ Preschool, Trotwood Madison City School Board, Montgomery County JVS, and the University of Cincinnati Foundation. He was active in the Republican Party, which provided him the opportunity work on several campaigns. In one instance, he worked alongside star-athlete, Jesse Owens, on a candidate fundraising campaign. He was also a proud member of the Dayton Bicycle Club for more than 50 years. However, he was the proudest of his family. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Johanna; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Mitzie; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty and Richard Stinemetz. He is survived by his four sons, James (Lori Reeves), David, Thomas (Deann) and Michael (Mark Wiles); grandchildren, Amanda Shreshtha (Bishesh), David (Cindy Smith), Tyler (Jessica), Erin, Matthew, Samual and Richard; and his very special great-grandchildren, Biraj, Amisha and Bikash Shreshtha and Troy and former daughters-in-law, Brenda Roediger and Lori Vavul-Roediger. A Celebration of Dick's life will take place on Friday, June 27, 2025, with a Visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and a Memorial Service to follow, at 6:00 p.m., all at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood, Ohio). A private inurnment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Troy, Ohio at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to the Dayton Art Institute, The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Ohio, or any of the nonprofits listed above. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.KindredFuneralHome@gmail.com.



