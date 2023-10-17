Roe, Josephine

Roe (Townsend), Josephine



Josephine Roe, age 95, of Manchester, Tennessee, formerly of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on October 12, 2023 at McArthur Manor Assisted Living in Manchester. She was born on May 28, 1928, in Wolf County, Kentucky, the daughter of Bert and Mila (Bush) Townsend. On July 8th, 1946, she married Marshall Roe and they were married for almost 56 years until his passing in 2002. Josephine liked to travel, especially out west; enjoyed making floral arrangements; and loved spending time with her family. She is survived by two children, Marsha (Howard) Wagner and Deborah (Jim) Edwards; her daughter-in-law, Linda Roe; six grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and 11 great, great grandchildren; one brother, Raymond (Joyce) Townsend; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Charles Roe; one great great granddaughter; one brother, Eugene Townsend; and two sisters, Mildred Keith and infant Janice Townsend. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Thursday, October 19, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park in Cincinnati. In Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of one's choice. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



