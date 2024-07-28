Rodriguez, Miguel

Rodriguez, Miguel D.

age 40, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Miguel is survived by his lifelong friend and loving wife of 13 years, Autumn Cahill. A visitation will be held from 1-3pm on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a memorial service to be held following at 3pm. A livestream of the service will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers the family will accept donations via Venmo (@Autumn-Cahill-1) for the care of the Rodriguez family rescue zoo. For full obit please visit www.Routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

