RODGERS, Betty

RODGERS, Betty

Age 86 of Beavercreek, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husbands Tom Blazek and Ray Rodgers, and parents Andrew and Eunice James.

Betty is survived by her daughters Beth (Mark) Anderson and Patty (Mike) Swan, grandchildren Shawn (Kim May-Hild)

Anderson and Nick (Heather) Anderson, and great-grandchildren Camden, Owen, Ellie, Jack and Logan. A memorial visitation will be held from 2 pm – 4 pm at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. on Wednesday, March 24. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

