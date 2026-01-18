Rodger Smith

Smith, Rodger D.



Rodger D. Smith, 75, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, November 16, 2025 at Southbrook Care Center, where he had resided for several years. He was born in Springfield on September 1, 1950, one of thirteen children born to Harry Thomas and Edna Irene (Walker) Smith. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Rodger worked as an accountant for many years. He is survived by siblings, Barbara Ropp, Jerry Lee (Judy) Smith, Donald (Connie) Smith, Harry Keith Smith, Marsha (Roger) Smith Payne, and Stephen Glenn (Rebecca) Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Robert Joseph Smith, Fern Marie Ropp, Sandra Lou Tochelli, David Earl Smith, Alan Wayne Smith, and Larry Joseph Smith. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 21, 2026 in Ferncliff Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





