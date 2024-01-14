Roderer, Gregory A



Roderer, Gregory A. Born in Dayton Ohio on July 18, 1961 and died on January 9, 2024. His Father was Arthur C Roderer and his mother was Ruth Jean (Kessler) Roderer. He leaves behind his beloved wife Bonnie Roderer, married on 9/27/1986, and two children Jeremy Evans and Geneva Burton and his five grandchildren; Jess Wetherholt, Gabby Burton, Delaney Evans, Destiny Evans, and Dominic Evans. And his two devoted sisters Sharon Roderer Linville and Phyllis Roderer and his brother-in-law Robert Swierczek. Greg was a member of the UAW local 128 and worked at Collins Aerospace in Troy OH for the past 25 years. Greg was so much fun to be with. He loved making big holiday meals for his family and never grew tired of laughing as we watched Disjointed over and over again. His was of generous heart and always ready to help anyone who needed him. He was an artist and had a special interest in Native American art and pottery of which he had a fine collection. He had a wide diversity of interests from Dungeons and Dragons as a young adult to dressing up for the Renaissance Fairs, and play acting as Captain Hector Barbosa from the Pirates of the Caribbean...he could have been his double. And finally in the last few years he spent time with his ghost hunting group searching out spirits maybe he found his spirit connection and had to follow. He will be greatly missed by us earthlings. Visitation will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. Dayton, OH on Tuesday evening, January 16 from 5-8 PM. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 1 PM. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



