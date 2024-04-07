Robold, Elizabeth

Robold (Staggs), Elizabeth Sue "Betty"



The beloved Betty (Staggs) Robold born August 25, 1926, departed her earthen vessel and her spirit was received into the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ on Good Friday March 29, 2024.



Betty was a graduate of Burris High School in Muncie, Indiana. Shortly after high school, Betty was married to Russell A. Robold. They were married for sixty-two years before he preceded her in death. They together raised five children all who survive her. Son, Claude L. Robold (Janice); Daughters, Melanie J. Lashbrook (Bill), Deborah L. Fife (Kenny, who preceded her in death), Rebekah S. Wagster (Ron), and Rene' A. McGuire (Kevin). All their children are serving the Lord. She deeply loved all her eighteen grandchildren; two step grandchildren; her twenty-four great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and her brother, James Staggs (Joann), of McCormick, South Carolina.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles O. and Beulah Staggs; her sister, Elnora Burns; and brother, Bob Staggs.



Her family was her priority, investing in the lives of her five children as a teacher, cook, and seamstress, truly a loving wife and mother.



Betty served as a pastor's wife for over fifty years serving with her husband. They served churches in Indiana, Oklahoma, Texas, Ohio, and Tennessee. She served the congregations as a Bible Teacher, Pianist, and Hostess, often preparing meals for large groups.



Betty was a devoted student of the Bible, reading the Bible through at least once a year and when she finished, she would read the commentaries, Haley's Bible Handbook and study biblical resources. Her most enjoyed trip was a trip to the Holy Land. She was eager to share with others the truth of God's word serving as a Bible teacher to all age groups in the churches she served.



Her life's work was as unto the Lord.



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Rev. Dr. Claude L. Robold officiating. Private burial with family will be at a later date.



Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.



