Robison, Helen

In Loving Memory of Helen (Crouch) Robison



Enon, Ohio - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Helen who peacefully left this world on December 27th. She was surrounded by her loving family, who will forever cherish the memories they shared with her.



Born on September 12, 1939, Helen was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of all who knew her. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a doting grandmother, and a loyal sister. Her warm smile, kind heart, and selflessness will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.



She was a pillar of strength and resilience, always putting the needs of others before her own. She dedicated her life to caring for her family and ensuring their happiness. Her unwavering love and support were a constant source of comfort and inspiration to those around her.



Helen was an artist with many facets. She owned and operated her own interior design business and produced beautifully crafted window treatments and upholstered furniture. Her love for sewing was handed down through generations of Appalachian women. So quilting came naturally and she built her thriving career from there.



In honor of Helen's memory, the family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Crossroads Hospice. These contributions will help ensure that others receive the same exceptional care and support that our mother received during her final days. Donations can be made online with their charitable donations website www.crhcf.org or by mail to Crossroads Hospice 8069 Washington Village Drive, Dayton Ohio 45458.



The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the dedicated staff at Crossroads Hospice for their unwavering support and exceptional care during her final journey. Their compassion and professionalism provided comfort to both Helen and her family during a difficult time.



Helen is survived by her 3 children, Phyllis Meiring (Ohio), Sue Drover (Alaska), Brian Robison (Ohio), 2 sisters, Fern Thielen (Ohio), Janice Williams (Kentucky), 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 2 nephews and a niece. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years , Bill Robison, her sister Phillis Staton (Kentucky), and both parents Wendell and Mae Crouch (Kentucky). She will be deeply missed but forever remembered in our hearts.



May her soul rest in eternal peace.



