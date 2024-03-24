Robinson, Zelma E.



Zelma Elizabeth Robinson, age 84 of Beavercreek, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2024. She was born September 7, 1939 in Dalton, Georgia the daughter of the late John and Daisy Kile. She graduated from Dalton High School. Zelma worked as a salesperson and instructor for The Daisy Barrel a local store specializing in Needlework, Sewing and Quilting for over 15 years. She was a member of the Childrens Hospital Women's Auxiliary, Terrific Women in Giving - TWIGs and the Beavercreek Historical Society. Zelma was an artistic and detail oriented person who would pick up new crafts and become very good at them. She especially loved Quilting, Cross Stitch, and Artisan Bear Making. Zelma was happiest spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew her. Zelma is survived by her Son, Jeff (Susan) Robinson; Daughter, Deborah L. Robinson; Granddaughter, Danielle Robinson; and by numerous other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her Husband of 33 years, Wiliam David "Dave" Robinson; Parents, John and Daisy Kile; Brother, A.C. Kile; and Sister, Irene Duckworth. Donations may be made to the Hospice of Dayton. Services will be held in her hometown of Dalton, GA. Interment at Whitfield Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.



