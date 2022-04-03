ROBINSON, Richard



Andrew Paul "Drew"



Age 34 of Trenton, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. Andrew was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 7, 1987, to Richard Ray Robinson and Julie Anne Italiano. He attended Lee County Public Schools in Kentucky, graduating from Lee County High School in 2005. Even though he spent some time away from Hamilton, he was always a devoted fan of the Bengals and the Reds. He worked on the railroad for many years and later went on to work as a painter, mechanic and welder. He was a jack of many trades, but above all, he enjoyed being a dad the most. Andrew will be dearly missed by his son, Braylen Andrew Robinson; his parents, Richard Ray (Carmen) Robinson and Julie Anne Italiano; his siblings, Melissa Anne Marie Robinson, Joshua Robert Hobbs, Amanda Michelle Robinson; his grandparents, Rebecca Holzberger and Paul Italiano; his aunts, Amy (Jeremy) Italiano, Kathie Robinson, and Misty (Anthony) Emerson; his uncle, Nicholas Italiano; as well as many extended family members and close friends, too numerous to mention by name. Andrew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Toni and Doug Charles, Richard Holzberger, Richard and Bonnie Barker; his great-grandmother, Lobeda "Mammie" Garrett. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 11:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Hamilton.



www.browndawsonflick.com